Nets' Garrett Temple: Productive in win

Temple scored 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding four assists, three rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 116-97 win over the Kings.

Caris LeVert's thumb injury has opened up a starting spot for Temple, but Friday was the first time in six games he was really able to take advantage of the opportunity. During that stretch, the 33-year-old is averaging 10.2 points, 3.5 boards, 1.8 assists and 1.8 three-pointers in 29.3 minutes a night, and Temple will remain on the fringes of fantasy relevance unless he can become more productive on a consistent basis.