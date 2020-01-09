Nets' Garrett Temple: Questionable Friday

Temple (knee) is questionable for Friday's contest against Miami, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Temple's appearance on the injury report is likely just a precaution taken by the Nets, as the veteran has played in each of the past three games while logging 29.0 minutes and 10.7 points. Temple is currently posting a comeback season in his 10th year in the league, averaging a career-highs in points and rebounds with 10.6 and 3.4, respectively.