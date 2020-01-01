Play

Nets' Garrett Temple: Questionable Thursday

Temple is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Mavericks due to a right knee contusion, Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily.com reports.

Temple has emerged from Monday's loss to Minnesota with a bruised right knee. If he ends up missing his first game of the year Thursday, Theo Pinson and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot could end up seeing more run.

