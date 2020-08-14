Temple posted 15 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes in Thursday's 134-133 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The journeyman guard caught on with the Nets this season and received a lot of floor time with Caris LeVert sidelined in November and December. Without Kyrie Irving, the Nets needed a veteran presence in the backcourt, and Temple fit the bill. He's not the first name you'd think of as a big bubble producer, but he sneakily averaged 11 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists over seven games in Orlando.