Temple will be rested for Tuesday's game against the Magic, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.
With the No. 7 seed locked up, the Nets will rest the veteran wing, and they'll also be without their top three players in Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert and Joe Harris.
