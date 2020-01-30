Nets' Garrett Temple: Returning after receiving stitches

Temple received stitches for a laceration above his left eye and will return to Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

According to Cassidy Hubbarth of ESPN, the veteran guard received 15 stitches after being inadvertently hit in the head by teammate DeAndre Jordan late in the first quarter. Temple had a hot start with eight points (2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and two assists prior to the injury and will look to pick up where he left off coming out of halftime.