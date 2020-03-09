Play

Nets' Garrett Temple: Ruled out Tuesday

Temple (ankle) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

It will be the fourth straight absence for Temple as he continues to work back from a sprained left ankle. Expect Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Chris Chiozza to continue seeing increased time in his place.

