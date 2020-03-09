Nets' Garrett Temple: Ruled out Tuesday
Temple (ankle) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
It will be the fourth straight absence for Temple as he continues to work back from a sprained left ankle. Expect Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Chris Chiozza to continue seeing increased time in his place.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...