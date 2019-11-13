Nets' Garrett Temple: Scores 10 points in spot start

Temple had 10 points (3-8 FG, 1-6 3PT, 3-3 FT), two assists, one rebound and one block in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 119-114 loss at the Jazz.

Temple replaced the injured Caris LeVert (thumb) in the starting lineup and even though he struggled from three-point range, he still managed to produce a decent scoring output. His upside shouldn't be very high going forward, however, as he is expected to head right back to the bench as soon as LeVert is ready to return. That could happen as early as Thursday at Denver.