Nets' Garrett Temple: Scores 15 points

Temple had 15 points (6-15 FG, 3-8 3PT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 105-102 win against the Nuggets.

Temple has been up-and-down with his scoring, but has scored in double digits in nine of his 14 consecutive starts to date. He has topped the 10-point mark in four of his last five games as well, so he might be in line for some signs of consistency. He will aim to extend that run Wednesday at home against the Hornets.