Nets' Garrett Temple: Scores 16 in 21 minutes
Temple tallied 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 129-88 win over the Warriors.
Temple reached double figures in scoring for the fifth time in his last six appearances. However, he wasn't able to deliver the same level of production in January that he managed in December, and Temple remains best reserved for use in deep leagues.
