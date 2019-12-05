Nets' Garrett Temple: Scores 27, drains six treys

Temple tallied 27 points (10-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 130-118 win over the Hawks.

Temple matched his career high in threes while amassing a season high scoring total. He has scored at least 22 points in two of the last four games, and with Kyrie Irving (shoulder) already ruled out for Friday's tilt against the Hornets and Caris LeVert (thumb) expected to miss at least another week and a half, Temple will likely continue to be relied upon fairly heavily in the short term.