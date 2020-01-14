Nets' Garrett Temple: Sitting out with knee bruise

Temple won't play Tuesday against the Jazz due to a right knee contusion.

Temple missed two games earlier in January due to the same injury, but he returned from his most recent absence in Friday's loss to the Heat to play 21 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 108-86 victory over the Hawks. The veteran guard may still be feeling the effects of the knee issue coming out of that game, so the Nets will exercise some precaution with Temple on the front end of the back-to-back set. Temple is averaging 29.2 minutes per game over his 36 appearances this season, but his role is set to decrease in the second half of the campaign now that both Caris LeVert and Kyrie Irving have returned from extended absences due to injuries.