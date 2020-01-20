Nets' Garrett Temple: Starting Monday
Temple will start Monday's game against the Sixers, Anthony Puccio of Nets Daily reports.
Temple missed the last three games with a knee bruise, but he was cleared from the injury report and will move into the starting lineup alongside Spencer Dinwiddie and Joe Harris. The Nets will be without Kyrie Irving (hamstring) on Monday.
