Nets' Garrett Temple: Starting Tuesday
Temple will replace the injured Caris LeVert in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Temple will be making his first start of the season. In the five games that he's seen 20-plus minutes, he's averaging 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals.
