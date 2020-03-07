Nets' Garrett Temple: Still out Sunday
Temple (ankle) won't play Sunday against the Bulls, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Temple will be sidelined for a third straight game as he recovers from a sprained right ankle. In his absence, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Chris Chiozza should continue seeing extra time on the court.
