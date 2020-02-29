Nets' Garrett Temple: Strong effort off bench

Temple scored 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt) while adding five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 30 minutes off the bench during Friday's 141-118 loss to the Hawks.

Unfortunately for the Nets, Temple was the only second-unit player to score in double digits -- the rest of the Brooklyn bench combined for only 21 points. The veteran guard remains inconsistent despite a steady workload, and he's averaging 11.5 points, 3.6 boards, 2.7 assists and 2.4 threes through 11 games in February.