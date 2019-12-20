Nets' Garrett Temple: Struggles from field

Temple had 10 points (2-12 FG, 2-10 3PT, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three steals and two assists in 34 minutes during Thursday's 118-105 loss at San Antonio.

Temple has scored in double digits in five of his last six games while dishing out multiple assists in each of those contests, but he has made just 32.5 percent of his field goals and 25.5 percent of his three-point shots during that span. He can be relied as a scoring threat, but he needs to improve his efficiency from the field during the upcoming contests.