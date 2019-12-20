Nets' Garrett Temple: Struggles from field
Temple had 10 points (2-12 FG, 2-10 3PT, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three steals and two assists in 34 minutes during Thursday's 118-105 loss at San Antonio.
Temple has scored in double digits in five of his last six games while dishing out multiple assists in each of those contests, but he has made just 32.5 percent of his field goals and 25.5 percent of his three-point shots during that span. He can be relied as a scoring threat, but he needs to improve his efficiency from the field during the upcoming contests.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.