Nets' Garrett Temple: Struggling to score
Temple has averaged 6.2 points and 2.7 rebounds in 20.0 minutes per game this season.
Aside from a 16-point, seven-rebound effort against Houston on November 1, Temple has failed to produce much this season. Given the presence of Kyrie Irving, Caris LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddie on the backcourt, Temple's production and playing time might not increase any time soon.
