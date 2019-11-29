Nets' Garrett Temple: Team-high 37 minutes

Temple supplied 12 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, a steal and a block on Friday during the Nets' 112-107 win over Boston.

Playing on his ninth team in 10 seasons, Temple has carved out a nice role in Brooklyn. He has double-digit scoring in four of his last five games and did some serious distributing on Friday. Given his three-point shooting prowess, he is viable for category production at the very least.