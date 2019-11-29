Nets' Garrett Temple: Team-high 37 minutes
Temple supplied 12 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, a steal and a block on Friday during the Nets' 112-107 win over Boston.
Playing on his ninth team in 10 seasons, Temple has carved out a nice role in Brooklyn. He has double-digit scoring in four of his last five games and did some serious distributing on Friday. Given his three-point shooting prowess, he is viable for category production at the very least.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.