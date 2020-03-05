Nets' Garrett Temple: Unlikely to play Friday
Temple (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Spurs, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Temple is on track to miss a second straight game as he recovers from a sprained right ankle. In his absence, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Chris Chiozza are candidates to see increased run.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...