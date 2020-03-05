Play

Nets' Garrett Temple: Unlikely to play Friday

Temple (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Spurs, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Temple is on track to miss a second straight game as he recovers from a sprained right ankle. In his absence, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Chris Chiozza are candidates to see increased run.

