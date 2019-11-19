Nets' Garrett Temple: Well-rounded line in Monday's loss

Temple totaled 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 32 minutes during Monday's 115-86 loss to the Pacers.

Temple turned in a solid stat line, contributing in every category except steals while drawing another start in place of Caris LeVert (thumb). Temple is likely to continue earning decent minutes while LeVert is out for the next several weeks, but the 33-year-old veteran is probably best reserved for use in deeper formats.