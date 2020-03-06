Nets' Garrett Temple: Won't play Friday
Temple (ankle) was ruled out for Friday's game against the Spurs, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Temple was already considered doubtful for Friday's contest, so it's no surprise he won't be suiting up. The 33-year-old's next chance to take the court will come Sunday versus the Bulls.
