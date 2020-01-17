Nets' Garrett Temple: Won't play Saturday

Temple (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Bucks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

The 33-year-old will take a seat for the fourth time in the last five games as he continues to battle a right knee bruise. Joe Harris (back) is also sidelined, likely providing increased opportunities for Rodions Kurucs, Caris LeVert and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot. Per Lewis, the Nets tentatively plan on Temple being able to return for Monday's game against Philadelphia.