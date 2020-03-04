Play

Nets' Garrett Temple: Won't play Wednesday

Temple will not play Wednesday against the Grizzlies due to a sprained right ankle, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Temple suffered the injury during Tuesday's overtime win over the Celtics, and he won't have enough time to recover before Wednesday's action. With Temple unavailable, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Chris Chiozza could see extra minutes.

