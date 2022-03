Dragic recorded seven points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 110-107 win over New York.

Coach Steve Nash decided to use Dragic as Kyrie Irving's placeholder Saturday, which yielded mixed results. While the veteran racked up six assists, he failed to make an impact as a scorer. He attempted only eight shots in the win, which is a far cry from the kind of production Irving usually provides.