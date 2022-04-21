Dragic amassed 18 points (8-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 20 minutes during Wednesday's 114-107 loss to Boston.

Dragic once again provided a spark off the bench for Brooklyn and has totaled 32 points over the first two games of the opening-round series. The veteran point guard appears to have a solid matchup against Boston's second unit and figures to continue providing consistent production as a reserve throughout the series, though Kyrie Irving's struggles may have factored into Dragic's increased usage Wednesday.