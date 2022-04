Dragic finished Sunday's 115-114 loss to the Celtics with 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 26 minutes.

Dragic operated as the top guard off the bench and notched his first double-digit scoring outing since March 16. When the lefty point guard has played at least 25 minutes this season, he's averaged 10.4 points, 5.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.