Nets head coach Steve Nash said he'll monitor how Dragic (COVID-19 protocols) does on the court to determine how many minutes he'll play in Tuesday's play-in matchup against the Cavaliers, Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com reports.

Dragic cleared the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols Monday, but he'll be limited during his first action since March 31. Since joining the Nets (16 games), the veteran point guard has averaged 7.3 points, 4.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 25.4 minutes per game.