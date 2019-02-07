Nets' Greg Monroe: Dealt to Brooklyn
Monroe, along with a second-round pick, has been traded to the Nets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. He is expected to be waived eventually, per Michael Scotto of The Athletic.
With Marc Gasol now in the fold for Toronto, there was going to be few opportunities for Monroe to take the floor. Instead, it seems the Raptors may be interested in using his roster spot to pursue a player from the buyout market. The Nets will take on Monroe's deal to eventually cut him loose, netting a second-round pick in the process.
