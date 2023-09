The Nets signed Giles to a one-year contract Friday, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Giles made his last NBA appearance in 2020-21 for the Trail Blazers. In 38 games, he averaged 2.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in 9.2 minutes. The 25-year-old big man will likely compete for a depth role in the Nets' frontcourt.