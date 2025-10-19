Highsmith (knee) experienced swelling during rehab and will re-evaluated in eight weeks, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Highsmith had hoped to be ready for Opening Night, but swelling in his right knee following Aug. 8 surgery has pushed back his return timetable significantly. Traded from the Heat on Aug. 15, the 28-year-old was expected to serve as a veteran depth piece in the frontcourt and will now look to fill that role later in the winter once fully healthy.