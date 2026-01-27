Nets' Haywood Highsmith: Remains out indefinitely
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Highsmith (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Suns.
Highsmith is still recovering from right knee surgery he underwent in August to repair a torn meniscus and remains without a timetable for a return. He should be considered week-to-week until the Nets offer an update on his progress.
