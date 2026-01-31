Nets' Haywood Highsmith: Remains out indefinitely
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Highsmith (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pistons.
Highsmith has yet to appear in a game in 2025-26 while recovering from right knee surgery he underwent in August. He does not have a clear timeline for a return and should be considered week-to-week until Brooklyn offers an update on his progress.
