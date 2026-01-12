Highsmith (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Mavericks.

Highsmith is still waiting to make his Nets debut while he continues to recover from Aug. 8 surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. At the time he suffered the injury, Highsmith was projected to require an 8-to-10-week recovery period, but he experienced renewed swelling in his knee shortly before the start of the regular season that prompted the Nets to push his timeline back further. Highsmith was scheduled to be re-evaluated in late December, but the Nets haven't provided any sort of concrete update regarding where he stands in his rehab program.