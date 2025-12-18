Highsmith (knee) has progressed to going through on-court work, but he's still not been cleared for full-contact, 5-on-5 drills, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Highsmith underwent a procedure to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee back in August, and while he continues to make steady progress in his recovery, he remains without an official timetable to return. The fact that he still has not been cleared for contact tells us he's not close.