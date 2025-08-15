The Heat traded Highsmith (knee) to the Nets along with a 2032 second-round pick in exchange for a protected 2026 second-round pick, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Highsmith was a big part of Miami's rotation in 2024-25, as he averaged 6.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.2 three-pointers on 45.8 percent shooting from the field in 24.6 minutes per night. In Brooklyn, Highsmith will be joining a rebuilding team, and he'll be competing for minutes with guys like Terance Mann, Jalen Wilson and Noah Clowney off the bench. Highsmith underwent surgery Aug. 8 to repair a meniscal tear in his right knee and is currently questionable to be ready by Opening Night.