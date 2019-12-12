Nets' Henry Ellenson: Big double-double in win

Ellenson accumulated 24 points (7-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 36 minutes during Wednesday's win over Westchester.

Ellenson had a fantastic game, posting his second-straight double-double and finishing with a plus-23 net rating. While the fourth-year forward continues to struggle with consistency issues, he's put together a nice season so far and is averaging 20.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 blocks in 31.5 minutes per game in the G League.