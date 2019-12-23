Nets' Henry Ellenson: Detonates for 33 in loss
Ellenson accounted for 33 points (14-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 39 minutes during Friday's loss to the Valley Vipers.
Ellenson led the charge on the offensive side of things, topping 30 points for the first time this season and grabbing his seventh double-double of the year. The 22-year-old could be next in line for a call-up as he's currently averaging 20.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 31.5 minutes per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field, 31.8 percent from three and 96.2 percent from the line.
