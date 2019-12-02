Nets' Henry Ellenson: Drops 25 in near loss
Ellenson recorded 25 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks across 37 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Red Claws.
Ellenson had an impressive outing in his return to the G-League, scoring a season-best 25 points and finishing with a plus-15 net rating. The 22-year-old's failed to secure a role in the NBA so far this year and has seen just three minutes in one game for his parent club. That said, he's handling the G-League competition well and is averaging 20.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 blocks in 32.4 minutes over three games with Long Island.
