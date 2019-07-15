Nets' Henry Ellenson: Gets two-way deal from Brooklyn
Ellenson agreed Monday with the Nets on a two-way contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
A 2016 first-round pick, Ellenson will be entering his fourth season in the NBA in 2019-20 as a member of his third organization after stints with the Pistons and Knicks. After being cut loose by Detroit in February, Ellenson landed with the Knicks and saw his biggest NBA opportunity to date, appearing in 17 contests and averaging 6.0 points and 3.4 rebounds in 13.8 minutes per game. As he heads to a more talented Brooklyn roster, playing time will likely become even more difficult to come by, especially since the 22-year-old's two-way deal will only allow him to spend up to 45 days at the NBA level.
