Nets' Henry Ellenson: Giant double-double in loss

Ellenson posted 25 points (9-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's loss to Wisconsin.

Ellenson grabbed a season-high 17 rebounds, finishing with both a well-rounded line and a negative-16 net rating. it was good to see the Marquette product get his shot going from deep, as his season-long 25.0 percent conversion rate has been a major impediment to Ellenson's advancement to the NBA. Across six games, e's averaging 20.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steal in 32.0 minutes.