Nets' Henry Ellenson: Leads team in points
Ellenson provided 17 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and a block in 31 minutes during Sunday's loss to Windy City.
While Ellenson led Long Island in scoring output, his efforts weren't enough to turn the tide against the Bulls. In two G-League games this year, Ellenson's totaling 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 assists. As he's historically done, Ellenson continues to struggle with his shot and is hitting just 43.3 percent of his takes from the field and 3.0.8 percent of his threes so far.
