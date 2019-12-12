Nets' Henry Ellenson: Puts up 20 shots in loss
Ellenson posted 16 points (7-20 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes Monday against the 905.
Although Ellenson was able to record a double-double, his ugly shooting performance was the main takeaway Monday. While the former first-round pick's improved his field-goal percentage to a solid 45.8 percent, it's still quite a bit lower than owners would expect from a long-limbed forward.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.