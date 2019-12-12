Nets' Henry Ellenson: Puts up 20 shots in loss

Ellenson posted 16 points (7-20 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes Monday against the 905.

Although Ellenson was able to record a double-double, his ugly shooting performance was the main takeaway Monday. While the former first-round pick's improved his field-goal percentage to a solid 45.8 percent, it's still quite a bit lower than owners would expect from a long-limbed forward.