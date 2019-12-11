Nets' Iman Shumpert: Available to play Wednesday
Shumpert (knee) is active for Wednesday's contest against Charlotte, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Shumpert was originally deemed doubtful heading into Wednesday due to knee soreness but now will ultimately take the floor. The guard is currently averaging 4.2 points and 2.7 rebounds in 12 appearances this season.
