Shumpert scored two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) to go with six rebounds and an assist in a 130-118 victory at Atlanta on Wednesday night.

With no concrete return dates for Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and Caris Levert (thumb), the 29-year-old should continue to see time out on the court for Brooklyn. Since signing with the Nets, Shumpert is averaging a bland 4.4 points and an underwhelming 33.3 percent from the field.