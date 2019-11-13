Nets' Iman Shumpert: Inks deal with Brooklyn
Shumpert agreed to a contract with the Nets on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Shumpert turned down an offer from Houston in mid-September, and his waiting has resulted in an offer from Brooklyn, who might be faced with an extended absence from Caris LeVert (thumb). Shumpert appeared in 62 games between the Rockets and Kings last season, averaging 7.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steal in 23.9 minutes. Even if he garners a similar workload with the Nets, it's unlikely he'll have fantasy value in standard formats.
More News
-
Iman Shumpert: Turns down offer from Houston•
-
Rockets' Iman Shumpert: Hits three triples in cameo role•
-
Rockets' Iman Shumpert: Joining rotation Sunday•
-
Rockets' Iman Shumpert: Out Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Iman Shumpert: Plays 16 minutes in Tuesday's loss•
-
Rockets' Iman Shumpert: Starting Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...