Shumpert agreed to a contract with the Nets on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Shumpert turned down an offer from Houston in mid-September, and his waiting has resulted in an offer from Brooklyn, who might be faced with an extended absence from Caris LeVert (thumb). Shumpert appeared in 62 games between the Rockets and Kings last season, averaging 7.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steal in 23.9 minutes. Even if he garners a similar workload with the Nets, it's unlikely he'll have fantasy value in standard formats.