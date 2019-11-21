Shumpert produced just four points, two rebounds and one steal in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 101-91 victory over Charlotte.

Shumpert played 19 minutes on Wednesday, more as a result of injuries to others than his on-court ability. The Nets are without Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and Caris LeVert (thumb) meaning there are minutes available at both guard positions. Shumpert simply fills a role and there is nothing to get excited about from a fantasy perspective.