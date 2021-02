Shumpert (hamstring) will be sidelined for "a week or two," Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Shumpert hasn't gotten to debut for the Nets, and he's dealing with a hamstring injury that he presumably suffered during a workout or practice. So his debut will be even more delayed, with the Nets needing to rely on Bruce Brown, Landry Shamet and Timothe Luwawu-Cabbarot for backup minutes in the backcourt and on the wing.