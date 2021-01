Shumpert agreed to a contract with the Nets on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old appeared in 13 games for Brooklyn during the 2019-20 season and will now be rejoining the team. Shumpert is unlikely to be a major factor in coach Steve Nash's rotation, and he figures to be unavailable for a few days until he officially clears the health and safety protocols.