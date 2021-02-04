Shumpert will be available to make his Nets debut Friday against Toronto, Billy Reinhardt of Nets Daily reports.

Shumpert signed with the Nets over the weekend, but he had to clear COVID-19 protocols before officially joining the team. The veteran guard, who appeared in 13 games for Brooklyn a season ago, will be available off the bench for coach Steve Nash. In 2019-20, Shumpert averaged 4.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 18.5 minutes per game. He'll add some defensive tenacity to a roster in need of just that, but Shumpert is unlikely to be a fantasy consideration.